IPL 2022: Hyderabad Elect to Bowl First as Chennai Play Theekshana

After winning the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson said, "We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first today. We have two changes. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in for Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd. For us, it's about improving performances, and we saw that in the last game."

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We would have bowled first. As a spinner I always wanted to play a day game, but it's a part and parcel of the game. Cannot give excuses. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius."

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.