IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss; Gujarat Puts Punjab Kings Into Bat First

Punjab have handed Jonny Bairstow his debut for the franchise and Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses out. There are two debutants in the Gujarat camp as well - Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande.

“It's been great so far, really enjoying it, new franchise, new group of players, it's exciting times. You want to make a good impression again. We are two from three but the brand of cricket that the guys are playing is great. It's a new journey, joining a new family, of course you want to impress, put your best foot forward and it's all about learning. Training's gone well. It's part and parcel - you go from T20 cricket, like we had for the World Cup, straight to the Ashes. This is just a role-reversal. Not sure yet (when asked if he'd keeping), I'll keep you waiting,” Bairstow said.

“Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan,” Hardik said at the toss.

“Would've liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa,” Mayank Agarwal said.