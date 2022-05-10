IPL 2022: Hardik Wins Toss; Gujarat Bat First Against Lucknow Super Giants

“We will bat first. Want to put up some runs, the wicket looks alright for the entire duration of the game. The wicket has played some role, batting first here - teams have won plenty of games. We want to get a score on the board. We have won some 5 games we were looking like losing, we need to forget the last couple of losses, learn from those things, the tournament isn't over as yet. Three changes for us - Matthew Wade is in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore replaces Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal is in for Pradeep Sangwan,” Hardik Pandya said.

“We would have wanted to bowl first. Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we'll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right. One change for is - Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him,” KL Rahul said.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami