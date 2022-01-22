Hardik Pandya Will be Motivated to Show His Abilities as Captain: Gary Kirsten

"I am looking forward to working with Hardik as a young and new captain. I think he will be really motivated to come in and make a plan and show what he is capable of at this level of the game as a leader. He's a great player. What I have heard is that he is really keen to get into the mix and get involved," said Kirsten on 'IPL: Selection Day' show on Star Sports.



"I think he understands the importance of this tournament. What I have heard is that he is raring to go and get into the mix from a leadership perspective. So, I think that's really exciting for us to have a player with such a level of skill, motivated to do well in this competition," added Kirsten, the former South Africa batter.



Working with the Ahmedabad franchise in the IPL will be Kirsten's third appearance in a coaching capacity in the tournament after being previously associated with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Joining him in the Ahmedabad franchise will be former India pacer Ashish Nehra (as head coach) and former England batter Vikram Solanki (as director of cricket).



Co-incidentally, the trio had worked together in the 2019 IPL season for RCB in coaching positions. "I am looking forward to be back in IPL. It's a fantastic experience and with a new franchise, is something that I am really excited about; also, to be working alongside Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki, who I have worked with before. I think we are all very excited about the opportunity," stated Kirsten.