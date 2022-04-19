ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis' 96 Powers RCB to 181/6 Against Lucknow Super Giants

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over.

i

A terrific knock by skipper Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181-6 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, RCB were off to a terrible start as they lost three wickets -- Anuj Rawat (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Glenn Maxwell (23) inside the powerplay. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck, his fourth in the history of the IPL.

At 44-3 after 5.2 overs, RCB were in a spot of bother but Faf du Plessis led from the front and stayed till the last over.

He stitched a crucial 70-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed (26) and a 49-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik (13 not out off 8) for the sixth wicket, helping RCB post a competitive total in stipulated 20 overs.

Jason Holder (2/25) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/31) picked two wickets each while Krunal Pandya (1/29) got one wicket for Lucknow.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96, Shahbaz Ahmed 26; Jason Holder 2/25) vs Lucknow Super Giants.

(With IANS Inputs)

