IPL 2022: Expect Ashwin & Chahal to Pick Wickets Against SRH, Says Aakash Chopra

While Chahal was at RCB before this, Ashwin had been turning out for the Delhi Capitals.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
i

As the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the inaugural season winners Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on March 29, all eyes will be on the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and YuzvendraChahal.

"Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad," Dhawal Kulkarni said during a Gameplan episode on Star Sports.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra said that he is not expecting a lot of spin in the first game

"I am not expecting a lot of spin because it is just the first game. However, there may not be any dew as it is an open field in comparison to the other three venues. When you talk about Ashwin and Chahal, you talk about a lot of quality. I expect them to pick up a few wickets and be economical as well," he said.

