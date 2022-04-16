IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Helps Set Up 16-Run Win for RCB Against Delhi Capitals

After the mayhem of the first phase of the innings, it was Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik who had to restart things for RCB. Karthik, understandably, played the more aggressive role as Ahmed was more than happy to feed him the strike.

DK started to go through the gears in the 17th over, smashing Khaleel for a six over cow-corner in a 12-run over. The next over was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman and DK launched into the Bangladesh pacer, smashing him all over the park for 28 runs in an over which saw four boundaries and two sixes, add much needed impetus to RCB’s innings. The last delivery which went for a boundary, also saw DK bring up his fifty of 26 deliveries.

DC and Shardul almost had DK dismissed in the 19th over but an inside edge and a DRS call on the lbw saved the wicket-keeper batter, who went on to make it a 12-run over. Kuldeep took on the final over and started with a dot before DK and Shahbaz made it a good over for RCB with a few big hits to make it a 17-run over. Shahbaz finished unbeaten on 32 while DK’s 66 not out drove them to 189/5. Shahbaz and DK put on a 97-run stand.

In the chase, Delhi Capitals started off in the only way they know – quick. Prithvi Shaw came out with his usual approach and attacked the bowlers from the get go, while David Warner was going at good clip at the other end as well.

Shaw and Warner’s blistering start put the pressure on RCB as they reached the fifty-run mark before the fifth over ended. However, in that over, RCB also got a breakthrough, Mohammed Siraj removing Shaw for 16.

Warner was joined by an out of sorts Mitchell Marsh, and the Australian pair had to keep the momentum going. Understandably, Warner hogged most of the strike and dominated the bowling, putting Delhi in pole position.