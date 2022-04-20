IPL 2022: Despite Another Player Testing Positive, Delhi-Punjab Match Goes Ahead

Delhi Won The Toss

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first in the match. While Delhi are currently placed eighth in the points table, Punjab are positioned just a spot above them at seventh place.

At the toss, Pant said batter Sarfaraz Khan is replacing Covid-19 infected Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the playing eleven.

"It's (Covid-19 scare) an unfortunate thing, we are not going to think about it. We will find strength amongst ourselves. There were parts where we bowled and batted well."

For Punjab, regular captain Mayank Agarwal is back after missing out on the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a toe injury. He comes in for Prabhsimran Singh while Australia pacer Nathan Ellis replaces West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith in the playing eleven.

"I am fine now, just getting some protection for the shoe. It's (Ellis for Smith) more of a strategic change. We need to put up our best foot forward and play some good cricket. We have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it," stated Agarwal.