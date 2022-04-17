IPL 2022: Gaikwad's 73 Helps CSK Post 169/5 vs Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans
IPL 2022: CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 73 runs off 48 deliveries.
A fine half-century by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48) helped Chennai Super Kings post 169-5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Sunday.
Apart from Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) played a solid knock and both batters stitched a crucial partnership of 92 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. Lower down the order, Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) and Shivam Dube (19 off 17) also made valuable contributions with the bat for CSK.
Alzarri Joseph (2/34) was the most successful bowler for Gujarat while Mohammed Shami (1/20), and Yash Dayal (1/40) chipped in with one wicket each.
Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 169-5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73, Ambati Rayudu 46; Alzarri Joseph 2/34) vs Gujarat Titans.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.