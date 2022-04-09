IPL 2022: Jadeja's CSK Slump to Fourth Straight Defeat, SRH Win by 8 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings remained winless as Ravindra Jadeja's team has slumped to their fourth straight win of IPL 2022, losing Saturday's afternoon game to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

Kane Williamson's SRH opened their account with the two points from the game, their third outing this season.

Earlier, Fine bowling by Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs.

However, a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu gave some respite for the four-time champions. Apart from this, none of the CSK batters applied themselves against the new-look bowling unit of SRH.