IPL 2022: Bairstow, Livingstone & Rabada Shine as Punjab Win by 54 Runs vs RCB
RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga finished the night with the Purple Cap, as he edged ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings scored 209 and RCB fell short by 54 runs in match 60.
Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone scored half-centuries for Punjab while Kagiso Rabada picked 3 wickets.
Punjab move up to 6th on the points table while RCB are 4th.
Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone were brutal with the bat, scoring 66 and 70 respectively in quick time, before the Kagiso Rabada-led bowling attack gave Punjab Kings a 54-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rabada picked three wickets while Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar bagged 2 each.
The clinical Punjab Kings side picked up 2 important points and they moved up to sixth while RCB were fourth on the IPL points table.
Batting first, the Punjab Kings got off to a rapid start with Jonny Bairstow going hammer and tongs from the get go. Shikhar Dhawan at the other too wasn’t holding back as they brought up the 50-run mark in the 4th over. Bairstow had 34 off that from 13 deliveries and Dhawan decided to send Glenn Maxwell into the stands, before being cleaned up by the spinner for 21.
Bairstow took Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners with three sixes and a boundary in the over as Punjab ended the powerplay at 71/1. Right after Bhanuka Rajapaksa was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 1, as RCB started to apply the brakes a little.
The belligerent Bairstow got to his fifty and continued in his merry ways before Shahbaz Ahmed got the big wicket. Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal’s crucial partnership was cut shot for 16 as the Englishman was packed off for 66 off 29 deliveries, with Siraj taking the catch at short third.
Mayank now had Liam Livingstone for company and was more than happy to feed him the strike. Livingstone on his part was keen to clear the boundary regularly. He attacked Shahbaz, who finished with figures of 1/40. Mayank (19) got a couple of boundaries off Harshal, who had the last laugh, as the batter was caught at backward point, trying to guide it uppishly. With 5 overs left, Punjab were on 152/4 and Livingstone was looking quite dangerous.
Josh Hazlewood too was expensive as Jitesh Sharma got into the act soon after walking in, keeping Punjab in line for more than 200. Hasaranga’s guile was too much for Jitesh though, as he was bowled for 9 and the Sri Lankan finished his spell with figures of 2/15, conceding 3 off the final over. Harpreet Brar added 7 to the cause before Harshal had him caught behind. Harshal would have had Rishi Dhawan’s wicket too, but Maxwell misjudged it and it went for a six off the last delivery of the over.
Right after Livingstone got to his fifty off Hazlewood, and then teed off, smashing him for two sixes and taking 24 off the over as Punjab crossed 200. Harshal came in to wrap up the innings, tied up Livingstone and had him caught by DK, who had to run backwards to catch the plank hit. Livingstone walked back for 70 and Harshal finished the innings with the wicket of Rishi Dhawan (7) as Punjab got 209/9.
In response, RCB’s chase got off to a bad start. Virat Kohli got his timing going for a couple of shots before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 20 off 14 deliveries. Faf du Plessis at the other end was finding tough to get going, and he was gone in the next over as Rishi Dhawan had him caught behind for 10.
Rishi then dismissed Mahipal Lomror for 6 as Shihkar Dhawan took the catch, pushing the RCB side well back in the penultimate over of the powerplay. RCB finished the first phase at 44/3 with Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar needing to rebuild.
Maxwell and Patidar took Rahul Chahar to the cleaners for 18 in his first over and Harpreet Brar went for 13 after that. The duo put on a quick 64-run stand, entertaining the crowd and playing a few massive shots to give the side some momentum.
However, just at the end of the 11th over, Patidar fell prey to Chahar, who finally had something to smile about after being expensive.
Maxwell had Dinesh Karthik now for company, but holed out at long off to Arshdeep as Harpreet Brar struck. The Australian, who was looking dangerous, was gone for 35 off 22 as RCB had half their side back in the hut.
A short while later, Arshdeep picked DK’s wicket for 11 as Punjab started to put the final touches on the game. Rabada came back into the attack and sent Shahbaz back for 9, as the conversations around NRR started to pick up among the commentators.
Chahar, who took a tonking initially, bounced back well and finished with 2 wickets, as he dismissed Hasaranga for 1 in the 17th over. Rabada picked his third after that when Harshal was gone for 11 and it was left to Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood to bat out the overs. RCB lost by 54 runs.
