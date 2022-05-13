IPL 2022: Bairstow, Livingstone & Rabada Shine as Punjab Win by 54 Runs vs RCB

Batting first, the Punjab Kings got off to a rapid start with Jonny Bairstow going hammer and tongs from the get go. Shikhar Dhawan at the other too wasn’t holding back as they brought up the 50-run mark in the 4th over. Bairstow had 34 off that from 13 deliveries and Dhawan decided to send Glenn Maxwell into the stands, before being cleaned up by the spinner for 21.

Bairstow took Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners with three sixes and a boundary in the over as Punjab ended the powerplay at 71/1. Right after Bhanuka Rajapaksa was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 1, as RCB started to apply the brakes a little.

The belligerent Bairstow got to his fifty and continued in his merry ways before Shahbaz Ahmed got the big wicket. Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal’s crucial partnership was cut shot for 16 as the Englishman was packed off for 66 off 29 deliveries, with Siraj taking the catch at short third.

Mayank now had Liam Livingstone for company and was more than happy to feed him the strike. Livingstone on his part was keen to clear the boundary regularly. He attacked Shahbaz, who finished with figures of 1/40. Mayank (19) got a couple of boundaries off Harshal, who had the last laugh, as the batter was caught at backward point, trying to guide it uppishly. With 5 overs left, Punjab were on 152/4 and Livingstone was looking quite dangerous.