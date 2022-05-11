IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Help Delhi Win by 8 Wickets Against RR
Both R Ashwin and Mitchell Marsh scored their maiden fifties batting at number 3 for RR and DC respectively.
Australian Mitchell Marsh put in a five-star performance on the Wednesday against Rajasthan Royals as the Delhi Capitals dominated, and won by 8 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium. Marsh scored 89 and David Warner got an unbeaten 52 as DC picked up a comfortable win. Earlier, Delhi’s bowlers had restricted RR to 160 with Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Marsh picking two wickets each.
R Ashwin got his maiden fifty as well.
Batting first, the Royals had a shaky start as Chetan Sakariya was troubling the openers, especially Jos Buttler a bit. After almost dismissing him in the first over, Sakariya managed to get his man in the third over, with Buttler caught at midwicket for 7. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end too wasn’t able to get much of a move on and became Mitch Marsh’s victim after scoring 19 off 19.
The Royals completed the powerplay at 43/1 with Ashwin and Jaiswal unable to get too many of the big hits going. A couple of quiet overs later, Marsh had Jaiswal walking back, well caught by Lalit Yadav.
Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal then began to pick off the boundaries slowly as the Royals got a move along. At the half way stage, they were 68/2, and soon after both the batters sent the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, into the crowd for sixes.
In the 14th over, Ashwin completed a well-deserved maiden half-century as RR got to 107/2 and had set up the platform for the big hitters to come in and take off. Marsh got his second wicket right after, getting Ashwin for 50 off 38 with David Warner taking a good catch to start off the 15th over.
Marsh and Shardul Thakur conceded 9 each as Sanju Samson and Padikkal started to improvise and attack, looking for the big finish. Samson though could not carry on and miscued one which Thakur caught well at mid-on off Anrich Nortje, sending the RR captain back to the hut for 6.
While Riyan Parag smashed Nortje for a six, he was caught by the slower one from Sakariya, who picked his second wicket. Parag tried to the clear cow corner but was caught by Rovman Powell for 9, with RR still looking for the big finish. Padikkal attempted to accelerate after that but fell 2 runs short of a half-century as Nortje picked a second.
After that, Rassie van der Dussen and Trent Boult helped the Royals to 160/6 with a 14-run stand in the final overs.
In response, Delhi got off to a very slow start, scoring just 5 runs in the first three overs and losing the wicket of S Bharat for a duck to Trent Boult in the first over itself. That was followed up by maiden from Prasidh Krishna, as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh had their task cut out.
The two Australians steadied the ship and then picked up the rate in the back end of the powerplay, pushing the score along to 38/1 after 6. While Warner wasn’t his usual fluent self, Marsh was having more of the strike and using his range to score quickly across the park.
Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal was smashed for a six by Warner as the partnership started to pick up speed and worry the Royals. At the half way stage, DC were 74/1 with Marsh approaching a milestone. Marsh brought up his half-century with a six off Chahal and continued to play the more aggressive role in the partnership. Warner at the other was slowly starting to find his timing.
The Australians batted brilliantly, thwarting the Royals’ bowling, and brought up the century stand in the 13th over. The duo were able to pick off at least one big hit every over, keeping Delhi well and truly in the game. DC needed 47 to win in the last five overs.
Ashwin came back into the attack in search of a wicket, but Warner took him to the cleaners in a 15-run over, that took them closer to the finish line. Warner was approaching half century and Marsh had a century in sight, and Delhi needed 32 in the last 4.
New Zealander Boult came back into the attack and Marsh decided to go for the century, and smoked 10 off two balls. Marsh’s innings alone changed the complexion of the game and Warner continued to churn out the runs at the other end too.
Chahal however managed to stop Marsh from marching along. The batter tried to slog sweep him out of the ground and miscued it to short fine and was gone for 89 off 62, having hit 5 fours and 7 sixes during his stay. Interestingly, the Royals didn’t take a DRS for an lbw call against Marsh early in the innings and Warner survived when Chahal hit the wickets but the bails did not come off. The Warner incident happened in Chahal’s first over, the 9th off the innings.
Rishabh Pant walked in and hammered Chahal for a couple of sixes before Warner hit the winning runs, bringing up his half-century in the process. Delhi Capitals registered convincing 8-wicket win with 11 deliveries to spare.
