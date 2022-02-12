IPL 2022 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Up Washington Sundar

He’s played a total of 42 games in the IPL and picked 27 wickets while he’s also scored 217 runs in 26 innings.

Sundar was part of the Indian team that had a fairytale tour of Australia in 2020/21 when they won a second consecutive Test series, fighting the hosts against all odds, including injuries. He’s played 31 T20s for India and picked 25 wickets.

The bowling all-rounder will be keen to impress in the SRH colours, especially with a T20 World Cup coming up later in the year.

Having been unsold in 2017, he joined the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (2017) as a replacement for the injured R Ashwin. By the end of the tournament, he was the talk of town, picking 8 wickets from 11 matches. More than the wickets, it was his ability to contain the runs that caught everyone's attention. A year later he, he moved to the RCB team under Virat Kohli’s captaincy when he was bought at the auction.