IPL 2022 Auction: Josh Hazlewood Goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eventually, RCB won the bid and Hazlewood will join his Australia teammate Glenn Maxwell.

The Australian has only played for Chennai Super Kings before this in the IPL and has picked 12 wickets in 12 games.

The Australian, who is one of their best bowlers, can be very difficult to score off and makes it even more difficult for batters due to his height.

While white-ball cricket hasn’t always seen him get the best results, Hazlewood is one of the best bowlers in Test cricket.

In the 2020 auctions, CSK snapped him up in a bid to boost their pace-bowling stocks. He'll be keen to make a mark and prove himself as a all-format bowler. The IPL isn't a bad place to start.