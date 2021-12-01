Rahul to Lucknow, Hardik to Ahmedabad: Where Can the Released Players Be Headed?

Hardik Pandya

Probable Destination: Ahmedabad/Mumbai Indians/Punjab Kings

The Indian all-rounder is one of the big names released. He made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2014 and also got to play for India through his impressive performances in the tournament. But his time in blue and gold has come to an end with Mumbai retaining their skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav.

There could have been multiple reasons behind the end of Hardik's association with the franchise though. The all-rounder hasn't bowled much in the last couple of years, owing to his fitness concerns and his batting form hasn't been that good either. It is understandable why MI would want to look beyond him, with financial reasons involved as well.

Pandya is likely to fetch much more in the auction than he would by being retained as the third or fourth pick with Mumbai.

Ahmedabad could well be his new destination as it's kind of a home team for him as he hails from Baroda in Gujarat. Of course, CVC Capitals owned franchise will have to meet his financial expectations but that won't be an issue considering the all-round value he brings to the team.