Rahul to Lucknow, Hardik to Ahmedabad: Where Can the Released Players Be Headed?
Some big named have been released by the IPL franchises, here's a look at where they could be headed.
The existing eight franchises announced their player-retention list for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 30 November. While some of the names retained were on expected lines, there were some decisions that came as quite a surprise. Some big names have been released to the auction pool including those of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and David Warner, among others.
Now the two new franchises – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – will have a shot at getting their preferred players onboard through a draft system ahead of the auction. Each of them are allowed to pick three players (max one overseas) from the auction list before the actual auction takes place in January.
Having said that, let's take a look at where some of the big names from the released list of players might end up.
KL Rahul
Probable Destination: Lucknow/Ahmedabad
Multiple reports had hinted towards KL Rahul's desire to leave Punjab Kings just after IPL 2021 ended and hence it doesn't come as a surprise now to see him throwing his hat into the auction pool though it is likely he will be grabbed up before going into the actual auction itself, either by Lucknow or Ahmedabad.
Reports suggest the RPSG Group-owned Lucknow franchise has already started talks with Rahul and want to acquire his services as their skipper as well. Even though Punjab Kings couldn't make it to the playoffs under his leadership in the last two seasons, Rahul led from the front with his batting. He amassed more than 600 runs in each of the previous two IPL editions, at an average of over 55.
Rashid Khan
Probable Destination: Lucknow/Ahmedabad
Another long term association has come to an end as Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with Afghan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan. According to reports, Rashid wanted to be retained as the first out of the four picks as that would help him get the highest salary slab of INR 14 crore. His demand wasn't unfair as he has not only been their best player but one of the best in the world in recent years.
But SRH decided to retain Kane Williamson as their captain and first pick instead. Rashid is now a T20 gun for hire once again. Lucknow is once again the front-runner to acquire his services as talks between them and Rashid have already been reported but he could end up with Ahmedabad as well, if Lucknow fails to meet Rashid's financial expectations.
Hardik Pandya
Probable Destination: Ahmedabad/Mumbai Indians/Punjab Kings
The Indian all-rounder is one of the big names released. He made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2014 and also got to play for India through his impressive performances in the tournament. But his time in blue and gold has come to an end with Mumbai retaining their skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav.
There could have been multiple reasons behind the end of Hardik's association with the franchise though. The all-rounder hasn't bowled much in the last couple of years, owing to his fitness concerns and his batting form hasn't been that good either. It is understandable why MI would want to look beyond him, with financial reasons involved as well.
Pandya is likely to fetch much more in the auction than he would by being retained as the third or fourth pick with Mumbai.
Ahmedabad could well be his new destination as it's kind of a home team for him as he hails from Baroda in Gujarat. Of course, CVC Capitals owned franchise will have to meet his financial expectations but that won't be an issue considering the all-round value he brings to the team.
David Warner
Probable Destination: Ahmedabad/Lucknow/KKR/RCB
This was expected. There was no way that Warner was going to be retained or he was going to stay considering how he was treated by the SRH management during IPL 2021. He was benched midway into the season owing to his patchy form and wasn't even allowed to come to the ground in some matches. But he made a terrific comeback during the T20 World Cup in the UAE and was named the Player of the Tournament as well. As a result, his stocks have risen again. Lucknow and Ahmedabad will obviously be interested to acquire him before he goes into the auction pool and he might be in Ahmedabad's captaincy plans as well. Even if they are not able to, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore might go after him in the auction as they are in dire need of a captain and an experienced top-order batter as well.
Shreyas Iyer
Probable Destination: RCB/PBKS/SRH/CSK
Shreyas Iyer was relinquished of his captaincy after his injury before IPL 2021 and that didn't go down well with him. Delhi have chosen to continue on with Rishabh Pant in that role which is believed to have been the reason Iyer elected to be released by the franchise.
Then, there is the financial aspect too as Shreyas likely didn't prefer being the third or fourth pick for Delhi Capitals, which would mean his earnings would be around Rs 8 or 6 crore a season. As a result, he has been released.
Such a young Indian top-order batter will definitely be in Lucknow and Ahmedabad's radar but in case they don't choose to go for him, there will be plenty of buyers for Shreyas in the auction pool. RCB should be interested in his services the most as he presents them with a top-order batting option and a likely option for a captain as well, someone who could help them in making the smooth transition from Virat Kohli.
Kagiso Rabada
Probable Destination: RR/DC/PBKS
The South African speedster has been a wicket-taking weapon for Delhi Capitals over the years but his dip in form this year and the simultaneous rise of Anrich Nortje meant the latter was retained by Ricky Ponting and Co ahead of Rabada.
Ahmedabad and Lucknow might not go for him before the auction as they can only pick three players, out of which only one can be overseas. So, they will look to utilize that slot for the best batters, all-rounders and wicketkeeper-batter options available instead of going for an overseas bowler. But there will be plenty of interest for Rabada once he goes into the auction. Delhi might still look to get him back. Even if they don't, most franchises will take a chance to acquire him as an experienced overseas fast bowler is pretty tough to find.
Shikhar Dhawan
Probable Destination: DC/SRH/CSK
Despite his good performances in the last couple of seasons, it's not surprising that Dhawan has been released. The Southpaw is already 35 years old and has had his issues with injury of late. There is not enough future value in him when compared to the younger players Delhi Capitals retained but he can still be a valuable asset for franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad who rely on experience more.
He might not get a fat paycheck like most others in the auction, though. But those two franchises will definitely be interested in getting him as he is still in good form. Even Delhi might like to get him back if they manage a bargain at the auctions.
Ishan Kishan
Probable Destination: Ahmedabad/Lucknow/RCB/PBKS/SRH
The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was expected to be retained but Mumbai Indians chose otherwise as they retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard instead.
Kishan adds a lot of value as he is left-handed, can bat both at the top and in the middle-order and keeps wickets as well.
There is a lot of future potential in him and that's why either Ahmedabad or Lucknow will certainly look at getting him onboard. If not, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be a front-runner at the auction as they have lacked an Indian player with all the qualities Kishan has for a long time. But don't rule out Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals as they have the three franchises with the highest purse remaining.
Shubman Gill
Probable Destination: PBKS/SRH/DC
Kolkata Knight Riders invested in Shubman for four years but they didn't get the desired results. Even though he amassed 478 runs in IPL 2021, his strike-rate of 118.90 didn't meet expectations. With other good Indian players like Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy available, the management has decided to move on from Gill even though just last season, Coach Brendon McCullum said they'd be making him part of the leadership group, hinting at a possible future captaincy role.
It's unlikely that Ahmedabad and Lucknow would go for him before the auction, as they will be looking to snap up the more experienced and bigger names instead. KKR definitely have a chance of getting Gill back in the auction if they want but Punjab Kings will be the front-runner in the race as they would want to bring the 21-year-old to his home team. Teams like Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals might also be interested in him, as they like to invest in youngsters and Gill offers tremendous future value.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Probable Destination: RCB/MI/CSK/Ahmedabad/Lucknow
The wrist-spinner was dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad owing to his poor form but he came back quite well in the second leg of IPL 2021 and was equally good in the only T20I he played in the series against New Zealand as well. However, RCB still didn't consider him good enough to retain and may likely expect to get him back at a cheaper price in the auction.
Chahal has been a vital cog of RCB's bowling unit over the years and is their highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL as well. He won't be in the priority list of Ahmedabad and Lucknow but the spinner should get plenty of interest in the auction. Apart from RCB, franchises like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals should be highly interested in getting him as the absence of a quality Indian wrist-spinner has hurt them a lot in recent years.
Quinton de Kock
Probable Destination: Ahmedabad/PBKS/SRH/RCB/MI
Despite the good job de Kock has done for Mumbai Indians in the last couple of seasons, his release was expected. After all, Mumbai had plenty of Indian talent to retain and Kieron Pollard was an automatic overseas pick as well.
But there will be plenty of buyers for the South African wicketkeeper-batter in the auction. Even Ahmedabad might be interested in acquiring his services as he is a candidate for leading their team along with being a top-order batter and wicket-keeper. That sorts a lot of things for them. Even if they don't go for him before the auction, there will be plenty of interest for him from other franchises during the mega auction. Even Mumbai could look at getting him back. He is all set for a fat paycheck either way.
Ben Stokes
Probable Destination: Ahmedabad/RR/PBKS/SRH
Rajasthan Royals broke the bank to acquire his services in the IPL 2018 auction but they have decided to let him go now. After all, it became incredibly difficult to retain him as they retained Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler at the top two salary slabs.
Having said that, Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be definitely interested in getting an all-rounder like him before the auction. It might be a bit tough for Lucknow if they are already going for Rahul and Rashid, but Ahmedabad will definitely consider him. Even if they don't, Stokes is all set to earn a fat paycheck at the auction once again.
Rajasthan will definitely want to get him back but other franchises like Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are revamping the squad completely, are expected to go hard at him.
Jofra Archer
Probable Destination: Uncertain
A fit and firing Jofra Archer is an invaluable asset for any T20 side. A fast bowler who is equally good in the powerplay and in the death overs is just what teams need, and he adds power hitting value with his batting in the lower order as well.
But Archer hasn't played since his elbow injury in May and that's why it is difficult to assess how good he is going to be in the future. Ahmedabad and Lucknow won't take a risk to go for him before the auction and teams at the auction table will be only interested in taking a chance with him if they get him at a lower price.
