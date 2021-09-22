SRH Player Tests COVID Positive, Close Contacts Isolated; DC Match to be Played

In what some bad news for cricket fans, IPL 2021's second leg has been hit with COVID-19. Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 and his close contacts along with him have been isolated.

Natarajan is currently asymptomatic.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals on 22 September in Dubai and the match will go on as per schedule, IPL confirmed in a statement.