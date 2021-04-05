Strike-Rate Overrated; Must Adapt to All Situations: Shubman Gill

“I don’t think it will affect anything because we have almost 10-12 days before our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 11) so there’s plenty of time for me to prepare,” he said.

In IPL 2020, Gill was an opener for KKR and is ready to play any role that captain Eoin Morgan demands.

“I’ll be pretty comfortable and up for it whether the team requires me to bat in the middle-order or higher up. I’m up for anything,” he said.

Gill will have an ever-lasting memory of the Test series Down Under where he scored 259 runs in three matches.

He made his debut in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test following India”s debacle in the first pink ball Day/Night Test where they got all out for a record low of 36.

“It was not a great feeling when you see the best batting lineup in the world getting bundled out for less than 40 runs.

“Seeing our batsmen getting out for such low scores, I think, it kind of motivated me more to do well whenever I got a chance. I was really determined to do well.”

“Before the Adelaide Test only I knew that I’ll be playing the second match in Melbourne, because that’s when Virat bhai was leaving so Ravi Sir told me that I’ll be playing from second Test onwards,” he recalled.