IPL: After 2 Defeats, SRH Look to Turn Tide vs Mumbai on Saturday

Another keenly contested battle will be between SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan and the MI middle and lower-order batting.

Rashid has a knack of reading the pitch well, like he did in the last match in which he put the skids on RCB batting along with Jason Holder and others.

MI will present a different challenge since they have multiple power-hitters in their middle and lower order. The fact that they have failed in both the matches, in the loss to the Bangalore franchise and in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders, may make them more desperate to do well against SRH.

It will also be interesting to see if SRH field seamer Sandeep Sharma, who has the ability to swing the ball early on. Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Holder did a great job with the new ball against RCB and their bowling against Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will be one to watch out for.

The pitch in Chennai has aided the spinners and has slowed down as the game has progressed. Teams batting first could again have an edge over their opponent.

SRH lost both their games while chasing, while MI's lone victory came while defending a target.