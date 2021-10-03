IPL 2021: Shubman Gill and Bowlers Star as KKR Defeat SRH by 6 Wickets
KKR stay fourth on the IPL points table after the win against SRH in Dubai.
Kolkata Knight Riders had the likes of Shubman Gill and their bowling attack to thank against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they won by 6 wickets in Dubai on Sunday. KKR’s win keeps them in fourth place with 12 points from 13 games.
KKR bowlers, namely Sunil Narine, Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy, were miserly against SRH’s out of form batters, who managed to post 115/8. While Narine finished with figures of 0/12 in 4 overs, Shivam Mavi, Chakravarthy and Southee picked two wickets each to derail SRH.
Having won the toss and opted to bat first, SRH had a horrible start as Wriddhiman Saha was knocked over for a 0 in the very first over by Tim Southee.
Jason Roy was then joined by Kane Williamson as both tried to keep things steady in the early stages. KKR’s bowlers were not giving anything away and Roy found it tough to go about his usual free scoring ways and was dismissed by Shivam Mavi in the fourth over for 10, caught by Southee.
Williamson and young Priyam Garg made handy contributions but neither could get going as KKR tightened the screws. After the powerplay, Williamson was the first to be dismissed for 26, superbly runout by Shakib Al Hasan.
Shakib then had Abishek Verma stumped by Dinesh Karthik for 6 with the score at 51/4. Garg was the next to depart for 21, caught by Rahul Tripathi off Varun Chakravarthy, while looking to build.
Jason Holder too followed suit soon after for 2 as Venkatesh Iyer caught it well in the deep off Chakravarthy, leaving SRH in quite a lot of bother. Chakravarthy finished with 2 wickets as Samad hammered him for a couple of sixes off the final two deliveries.
Samad’s innings ended on 25 caught in the deep off Southee before Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dragged SRH to the 100-run mark. Rashid looking to end the innings explosively was caught in the deep off Mavi for 8. Bhuvi and Sidharth Kaul then added 12 more to take the score to 115.
In response, KKR did not get off to a bright start as Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill found it tough to get going. Iyer was the first to be dismissed in the fifth over off Jason Holder caught by Williamson for 8.
Gill was joined by Rahul Tripathi and just as they were starting to build, the number 3 batter was knocked over by Rashid Khan for 7. KKR at 38/2 were in a spot of bother early on.
From then on in, Gill and Nitish Rana not only were watchful as they first absorbed the pressure and then went through the gears.
The opener played some stylish shots around the park while Rana kept chipping away at the other end, finding it tougher than Gill.
While SRH’s bowlers did well to keep things tight, Gill, who hit ten boundaries, found scoring easier than the rest.
The opener scored 57 off 51 deliveries and along with Rana put KKR on the road to victory with a 55-run stand for the third wicket before Gill was dismissed by Kaul.
Soon after Rana followed, caught behind off Holder for 25, leaving Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik to add the finishing touches on a nervy 6-wicket win.
