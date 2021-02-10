Bangar Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as Batting Consultant

Former India batsman and coach Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangar will join the coaching staff which already has Sridharan Sriram as batting and spin bowling coach, and Simon Katich as head coach.

"Delighted to add a coach of Sanjay Bangar's experience to our existing coaching team led by head coach Simon Katich," RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said in a statement on Bangar's appointment.