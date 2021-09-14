Royal Challengers Bangalore's New Players Have Great Skillsets: Virat Kohli

"I have been in touch with everyone. We have had discussions over the last month or so, a little longer with that with the replacements and who's coming, who's not. Eventually, we ended up replacing our key players with some top-quality cricketers. Our key players will be missed and they are a part of the family. But the people coming in have some great skillsets, especially in these conditions. I am very excited to see them with the whole group at practice & very excited to resume a very good season that we started last time around," said Kohli in a video posted by the franchise on Monday.



Kohli is excited about moving into a phase of T20 cricket domestically as well as internationally for the next one-and-a-half months. "Heading into the T20 phase, I think it is going to be a very exciting phase and every important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team in the World Cup as well."



The Indian skipper pointed out landing in UAE earlier than expected after the cancellation of fifth Test at Manchester. "Unfortunate how we ended up being here early. But with COVID-19 in place, things are very uncertain. So, anything can happen at any time. Hopefully we are able to maintain a good, strong secure environment and have a quality IPL and then onto the World Cup."