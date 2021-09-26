IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja & Shardul Thakur Shine for CSK as KKR Score 171/6

KKR were looking to start off at good pace yet again and started off with a 10-run over, but also lost Shubman Gill’s (9) wicket off a run-out. An in-form Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi took the attack to CSK’s bowlers after that as KKR looked to make the powerplay count.

The duo put on 40 in four overs with Iyer and Tripathi, both finding the boundaries with relative ease during the restrictions. Iyer however could not continue with his good run of scores and was caught behind for 18 by MS Dhoni off Shardul Thakur, who ended the powerplay with a maiden-wicket over.

Tripathi continued to attack at his end and was joined by Eoin Morgan. The skipper though wasn’t able to get going, continuing to suffer from a dip in form, and was smartly caught by Faf du Plessis in the deep for 8 off 14 deliveries off Josh Hazlewood.

After the powerplay, CSK were successful in applying the brakes on KKR with Ravindra Jadeja doing a fair amount of damage with a spell of 1/21 in 4 overs. He rounded it off with the scalp of Tripathi, who’s attempted reverse sweep didn’t work out and Jadeja knocked over the stumps. Tripathi was dismissed for 45, leaving Nitish Rana to be joined by Andre Russell with the score at 89/4 in the 13th over.