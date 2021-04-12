IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals to Play Against Punjab Kings Today
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, are all set to go on field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, 12 April. The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
PBKS are led by KL Rahul, an Indian skipper who was this winner of the Orange Cap for scoring the most number of runs (670) in IPL 2020.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad
RR Team Player List -
- Sanju Samson
- Ben Stokes
- Jofra Archer
- Jos Buttler
- Mahipal Lomror
- Manan Vohra
- Mayank Markande
- Rahul Tewatia
- Riyan Parag
- Shreyas Gopal
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Anuj Rawat
- Kartik Tyagi
- David Miller
- Andrew Tye
- Chris Morris
- Shivam Dube
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Chetan Sakariya
- K.C Cariappa
- Liam Livingstone
- Kuldip Yadav
- Akash Singh
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad
PBKS Team Player List -
- KL Rahul
- Arshdeep Singh
- Chris Gayle
- Darshan Nalkande
- Harpreet Brar
- Mandeep Singh
- Mayank Agarwal
- Mohd. Shami
- M Ashwin
- Nicholas Pooran
- Sarfaraz Khan
- Deepak Hooda
- Ishan Porel
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Chris Jordan
- Prabhsimran Singh
- Dawid Malan
- Jhye Richardson
- Shahrukh Khan
- Riley Meredith
- Moises Henriques
- Fabian Allen
- Jalaj Saxena
- Utkarsh Singh
When will PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match begin?
The Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will begin begin at 07:30 pm.
Where to watch online live streaming of PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match?
PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match can be live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.
Where to watch PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match on TV?
PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.
