IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals to Play Against Punjab Kings Today

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, are all set to go on field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, 12 April. The match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

PBKS are led by KL Rahul, an Indian skipper who was this winner of the Orange Cap for scoring the most number of runs (670) in IPL 2020.