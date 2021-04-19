IPL 2021: Rajasthan Elect to Chase vs MS Dhoni’s CSK in Mumbai

More importantly, both teams are coming off a win in their previous match. While CSK were clinical in their dismissal of Punjab Kings, winning with plenty of overs to spare, Rajasthan Royals faced hiccups before the league's most expensive player ever, Chris Morris saw them through a tough phase against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The focus will be on pace bowler Deepak Chahar who had rocked the PBKS top order. His ability to move the ball got accolades from even the Indian team coach Ravi Shastri who tweeted his appreciation.

RR will have to handle him well on a Wankhede Stadium pitch that has helped seamers.

RR will have to bat well considering that their bowling is a bit weak due to the absence of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Both the Englishmen are injured and a lot will again depend on Chris Morris's all-round performance. Morris will have to bat well as well as bowl well.