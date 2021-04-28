IPL 2021 Probably Most Vulnerable Bio-Bubble: Adam Zampa

The spinner, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this year before he decided to leave India a few matches into the tournament. He said that the next discussion is probably going to be about whether the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October and November, should be hosted in India or not.

"Obviously there's the T20 World Cup that's meant to be happening here later this year. That's probably going to be the next discussion in the cricket world. Six months is a long time," he said.

Zampa said that while the talk has been about playing the IPL to provide reprieve to the people who are suffering, he felt that he found it difficult to find motivation to train, especially because he was not a first-choice selection in the playing XI.