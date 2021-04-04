Mumbai Indians Eye Unprecedented IPL Title Hat-Trick

A lack of clear-cut options in the attacking spinner's department could prove costly for Mumbai as they will be playing on Indian pitches, as opposed to the UAE stadiums where Bumrah and Boult made merry last year.

However, such is the strength of the rest of the squad that MI might as well paper over that particular crack midway through the season, if not at the beginning itself. They are notorious slow starters, MI have not won any of their season opening matches since 2013. The trend set in the early part of the seasons has often turned out to be wrong in their case.

Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations, said that the team was picked based on the conditions that the team expected to find at the Wankhede Stadium, their traditional home ground, which means adapting will be key this season.

"Our team was picked based on playing at the Wankhede. But we will be playing a lot of games in Chennai, instead. This happened last year too when we played in foreign conditions, in the UAE. It is always about adapting to situations, so we do not have a problem playing at four different pitches. Even in the 2019 season we've had our away wins in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, etc. Our boys have always done well in those kinds of challenges," he said.