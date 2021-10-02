Axar and Avesh Pick 3 Wickets Each, Mumbai Restricted to 129/8 by Delhi

Delhi Capitals' bowlers put up their a-game once again as defending champions Mumbai Indians have been restricted to 129/8 in Saturday's afternoon fixture of IPL 2021.

Suryakumar Yadav was the team's top-scorer with 33 runs off 26 deliveries even as Axar Patel and Avesh Khan both picked up three wickets each.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant had won the toss and elected to field first. The Delhi franchise has already qualified to the playoffs while Mumbai need a string of victories to bag one of the two remaining spots.