IPL 2021 Match 11: PBKS vs DC Highlights

PBKS - 195/4 (20)

DC - 198/4 (18.2)

Punjab Kings came to bat first and scored a total of 195/4 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul grabbed a half-century each by scoring 69 and 61 runs respectively. Deepak Hooda (not out) scored 22 off 13.

Lukman Meriwala, Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals took one wicket each for the team.

Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Capitals, scored a total of 92 off 49 deliveries. He was also declared the player of the match.

"It was a conscious effort from my side (to increase strike rate) and I started taking more risks. I'm not afraid of changes. I'm always open towards changes and I make sure I give it a good try in the nets and then in the games. I'm not scared of getting out as well," said Dhawan in the post-match ceremony.