Toss: Rahul Wins Toss, Punjab Bat 1st vs SRH; Williamson Plays
Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques are making their debuts for the Punjab Kings against SRH.
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH have been able to bring back the experienced Kane Williamson for the first time in IPL 2021.
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the two bottom placed sides on the IPL table before the start of today’s game.
This is Punjab’s first game in Chennai. Punjab lost their last game against Delhi Capitals while SRH are yet pick up a point. In fact Punjab have not won after their first game of the tournament.
Former CSK man, Kedar Jadhav makes his debut for SRH.
“We will bat first. Pretty obvious decision, put the runs on the board and defend it. Two changes for us - Meredith and Gayle miss out; Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques in - we are pretty clear, everyone have been given responsibilities - we're a new team, will take time for the roles to sink in. A couple of wins. the belief will be back,” Rahul said.
“Everyone in this franchise are positive - need to learn from the mistakes, those little things in. Kane Williamson is in, he replaces Mujeeb. Samad is out with a hamstring pull, Kedar replaces him, Manish misses out as well, replaced by Siddarth Kaul. Conditions over here are very different to what we encountered in Dubai last season. Need to bowl well and get back to winning ways,” David Warner said.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
