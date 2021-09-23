IPL 2021: KKR Bowlers Restrict MI to 155/6; Krishna, Ferguson Get 2 Wickets Each

Rohit, who missed the first game, started off with a stylish boundary off the first ball before going through the gears in the fourth over. De Kock took a liking to Prasidh Krishna in the sixth over as MI finished the powerplay with 56 on the board.

A couple of tight overs later, the openers went after Andre Russell, taking the score to 78 before an attempted hit over long on from Rohit (33) landed in Shubman Gill’s hands off Sunil Narine, giving KKR a much need breakthrough in the 10th over.

De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav added another 11 runs before the right-hander perished, caught behind of Krishna for 5.

The South African then went on to notch up his half century in the 14th over with a crisp hit of Lockie Ferguson, pushing MI over the 100-run mark too. The defending champions had the perfect platform for the likes of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard to take charge.