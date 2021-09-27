IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson Star as SRH Defeat RR

After a couple of economical overs post the wicket, Mahipal Lomror hammered Jason Holder for a six in the 14th over to bring up the 100 his side.

Samson then welcomed Rashid back into the attack with a six over extra-cover, before bringing up his half-century in fine fashion off the next over. Lomror at the other end was going at almost run-a-ball. Samson made the Kaul over a 20-run one after getting his half-century as RR inched closer to crossing the 150-run mark. It was Samson’s 15th IPL half-century.

The next couple of overs got RR 20 runs more, with Samson taking on the more aggressive role. The skipper had done brilliantly to pace his innings the way he did, ensuring that his side would have a fair amount of runs to defend.

Samson however could not see out the innings as he was caught in the deep, trying to hit Sidharth Kaul over long on. Samson was dismissed for 82 having hit 7 fours and 3 sixes. The Royals lost Riyan Parag too in the final over as they finished with 18 runs of the final three overs. Lomror finished unbeaten on 29.

In response, SRH’s openers were out of the blocks at good speed. Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy were scoring at more than 10 runs an over.