IPL 2021: Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur Help CSK Restrict RCB to 156/6
MS Dhoni won the toss and asked Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first in Sharjah.
Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, had their bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo to thank, as they fought back against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who started with a 111-run opening stand between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.
Deepak Chahar also pitched in with a wicket and tight overs as CSK restricted RCB to 156/6.
Batting first in helpful conditions, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were looking to attack the bowlers from the get-go. Deepak Chahar, well known for his abilities with the new ball, was taken to the cleaners in the powerplay, with Josh Hazlewood too conceding a few runs.
Kohli and Paddikal were look to play aggressively, and were hitting it cleanly in the early part of the innings, as RCB scored at over 9 runs per over. The duo ended the powerplay with the half-century partnership, finding the fence at least once in the over.
The openers continued in their merry ways, driving, cutting, pulling, whipping it through mid-wicket and even going over the bowler’s head as the motored along.
Around the midway stage, the CSK bowlers were able to apply the brakes, somewhat, as the scoring rate dipped. In the 13th over, Kohli completed his half century just after RCB crossed the 100-run mark in the previous over. Soon after though the skipper was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket, looking to clear the ropes off Dwayne Bravo for 53 off 41 balls.
Padikkal too had brought up another half-century in the IPL for himself and had AB de Villiers for company as RCB looked to up the rate with the score at 131/1 with 4 overs to go.
The next over was perfect for CSK’s cause as Shardul Thakur, among the pick of the bowlers, came back to dismiss ABD (12) and Padikkal (70) off consecutive deliveries, after getting hit for a six by the South African.
With Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, the new men in the middle, Bravo delivered a 10-run over as RCB crossed 150.
In the next over, an under pressure David was caught by Suresh Raina for 1 off Chahar, as CSK’s fight back continued. Maxwell was dismissed by Bravo in the final over for 11 as Jadeja took an easy catch and RCB finished the innings in a tame manner.
