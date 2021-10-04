IPL 2021: Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni's Partnership Takes CSK to 136/5 Against DC
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have both qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2021.
Delhi Capitals' bowling attack were their usual dominant self against Chennai Super Kings as they picked wickets at regular intervals, especially early on, to peg the batting team back.
CSK, who depend heavily on their top order, could not recover after Axar Patel, R Ashwin and co had them in trouble and could only post 136/5 in their allotted overs with Ambati Rayudu finishing unbeaten on 55.
Batting first, CSK, who have had their openers do well so far in the IPL, had a bad start on the day, even though Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started off at brisk pace.
Faf was the first to go for 10 when he mishit the pull shot off Axar and was caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer, the only man on the leg side boundary at that point in time. A couple of overs and 11 more runs later, Gaikwad, who had scored a century in the previous game against Rajasthan could not deal with the pace and bounce of Anrich Nortje. Even he tried to pull it away and ended up giving a simple catch to R Ashwin for 13.
Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali needed to rebuild and they tried their best for the next 3 overs, adding 20 more runs before DC struck again. Axar and Iyer combined again to dismiss Moeen Ali for 5 before Uthappa followed midway through the 9th over, caught and bowled by Ashwin for 19.
CSK were 62/4 with Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in the middle. The experienced duo took their time to get going against Delhi’s well drilled bowling attack and for the longest time were not even scoring at run a ball.
The veterans weren’t able to up the ante and Delhi were more than happy to see them not being dismissed as that kept the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur in the hut, as they waited for their turn.
Rayudu though managed to break the shackles in the 19th over against Nortje, scoring 14 off that over and ending it with a boundary which got him his half-century as well. CSK lost Dhoni to Avesh Khan early in the final over for 18 before Rayudu and Jadeja added a few singles to push the score to 136/5.
