Chris Gayle Reveals Why He Was ‘Angry & Upset’ Before Super Over

"But it's a game of cricket and these things do happen," Gayle told Mayank Agarwal in a video uploaded on IPLT20.com.

Behind the tied first Super Over was Mohammed Shami, who conceded only 5 runs. His brilliance forced a second Super Over, which the KL Rahul-led side won gaining valuable two points.

"Shami is the man of the match for me," Gayle said. "To defend six runs against Rohit and de Kock, that's fantastic. That's a great job. I have faced you in the nets and I know that you can nail those yorkers, and nail them well. Today he came and delivered and brought it home for us," he added.