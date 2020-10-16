‘What Was KXIP Thinking, Leaving Gayle Out,’ Wonders Sachin

The legendary West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has finally arrived in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being benched in the first five games and missing the last two due to sickness for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Coming in at No 3, Chris Gayle took his time initially getting used to the pace of the pitch, also since it is not his favoured batting position. After being at 6 (14), Gayle finally broke his shackles by hitting two sixes in the 13th over of KXIP’s innings, bowled by Washington Sundar.

After that, he smashed three more sixes on his way to a half-century providing a match-winning contribution to KXIP’s total, before getting run-out on the penultimate ball of the innings.