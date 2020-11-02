IPL 2020: What Happens If Teams Are Locked on Points, Net Run Rate

Major Deadlock

If, however, two teams are locked on the same points, number of wins, and even net run rate, then the number of wickets taken by the team will be considered.

Rule 16.10.2.3 states: If following the net run rate calculation above there are teams which are still equal, then the team with the higher number of wickets taken per fair balls bowled in the matches played that season in which results were achieved will be placed in the higher position.

In case, if the teams are equal on even this, then the decision will be made through draw of lots.

Rule 16.10.2.4 says: If still equal at the end of the regular season then the team position will be determined by drawing lots.