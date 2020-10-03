Weighed 95 Kg Post Injury, Felt Retirement Talks Were Right: Shami

"And that's the only correct thing that they have said. This comment motivated me a lot to do better in the game for which I am known," he added.

The right-arm pacer, who is currently playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also emphasised the importance of mental strength.

"Everyone faces some problem or the other in their lives. To set a goal and to achieve it, you need to plan a chart and work accordingly. I believe that everyone has to face a difficult phase in life to refocus and work in the right direction," he said.

"I remember after my injury, I weighed almost 95 kg and I felt that what people are saying is true and I can't do anything about it. But then I had a ball next to me throughout the 60 days of my bed rest. You don't have to forget things in life and you have to learn and adapt to the situation and you can't lie to yourself, especially with regard to your profession," Shami added.

Shami has been in great form for the Kings XI so far in IPL 2020, having picked up eight wickets in four games.

The 30-year-old further spoke about his time away from cricket due to COVID-19 and about his time practising alone.