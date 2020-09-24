‘I’m Sure Cummins Will Come Good,’ Says Karthik After Loss to MI

Asked specifically about Pat Cummins, who is currently the highest-paid overseas cricketer in the IPL but wasn't allowed to complete his quota of 4 overs, Karthik said he was confident the pacer would come good.

‘I think it’s very unfair to judge him right now. He’s just off quarantine. Literally at 3:30-4pm is when he got permission to come and play the match so you know, we’re just happy to have him. I don’t think this is a game where we need to judge him at all. I trust him completely, I’m sure he will come good,’ said the KKR skipper in the post-match press conference.

Cummins landed in the UAE last week with the rest of the Aussie and English players who are playing the IPL but unlike the rest of the players, the KKR players were forced to go into a 6-day quarantine according to Abu Dhabi’s rules, the city where KKR and Mumbai Indians are based.

In the match against Mumbai, Cummins went for 49 runs in 3 overs.