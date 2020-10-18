Watch: RCB Celebrate Their Come-From-Behind Win Against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) celebrated their sixth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they made 36 runs in the last 10 balls to chase down 178.

Skipper Virat Kohli began the address by giving a special mention to AB de Villiers and said that he didn’t know how they will move towards that target when he got out in the 14th over. He added that it was unbelievable to see the belief he gives to the team when he is in the middle even when they needed 35 runs off the last two overs.

“So, de Villiers, you have delivered again,” Kohli said.

De Villiers continued the address saying, he had the belief even when the opposition was in a strong situation. He said that Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch gave the team a nice foundation and it was tough for him to get away initially, but he just maintained the belief.