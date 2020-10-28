Warner Changes Gears, Goes Full Throttle To Turn Things Around

Warner had until the previous game batted sedately by his standards as he tried to play the role of anchor in the SRH line-up. That strategy helped only if Jonny Bairstow or Manish Pandey succeeded to up the tempo.

While Warner had three scores in the 40s and a couple of half-centuries earlier in the season, his strike rate remained below 150, and once went even below 100, as he tried to play orthodox cricket to hold one end up.

The impact in the change was phenomenal as Warner's attacking mode unnerved Delhi Capitals' top-notch bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Even in the last match, Warner gave a rollicking start to the SRH innings only for his team's other batsmen, who were more circumspect, make a hash of it.

"We defended last game, and with two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada we decided to go after it," added Warner.