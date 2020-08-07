Amazon, Unacademy, Jio - Who Could Likely Replace Vivo This IPL?

Ad film maker Prahlad Kakkar believes that one cannot rule out the pharma sector because some of the pharmaceutical companies have done really well during the coronavirus pandemic. But he also feels that if ready, Amazon could be the frontrunner.

"I don't know if Amazon will look to come in as they are pretty cautious in their approach. But if they do, they could take it away. E-learning brands yes. But also, you have to keep in mind the pharma companies because they have done really well in this market. So, why not? What you must remember is that the IPL will take the cake this season because people will be glued to the television. I think it could be a win-win situation whoever decides to take up the offer," Kakkar told IANS.

Another market expert said that it would be very surprising if Jio does come in and that could be more to do with the good terms the owners share with the BCCI.

"See, Jio is already a brand that is individually associated with the eight teams. Why would it further want to get into the title sponsorship game? If they do, that would be more to do with the relationship they share with the BCCI. Also, as per statistics, they have been one of the most prominent brands in the IPL window ever since they associated themselves with the eight teams.

"But then, you can never rule Jio out as the telecom industry has the capability if it wishes to. I would term them as the dark horse. For me, the favourites would be between an e-learning brand or an e-commerce one," the expert said.