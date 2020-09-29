IPL 2020: ‘Wish I Was AB’, Says Virat at Post-Match Presentation

RCB, while batting first lost its skipper in the 13th over. De Villiers came and started playing his shots from the word go. After being unbeaten, he came and donned the gloves behind the stumps.

Earlier, RCB dropped Josh Philippe and played an extra bowler so that De Villiers could keep the wickets with the thinking that the side looks more balanced when he does that.

RCB eventually beat Mumbai Indians in the super over, in that too De Villiers had a role to play. After which he wasn’t feeling hydrated enough to come and speak in the post-match presentation.

While speaking on his behalf, captain Kohli said that De Villiers is very passionate to play for this franchise and that shows in his performances. He applauded the 36-year old South African for playing an unbelievable innings to take their score beyond 200.