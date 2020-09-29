IPL 2020: ‘Wish I Was AB’, Says Virat at Post-Match Presentation
AB de Villiers was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten innings of 55 runs off just 24 balls
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said that he wished he was AB de Villiers when commentator and presenter Mark Nicholas asked him to pretend to be De Villiers and speak about Virat.
AB de Villiers was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 runs off just 24 balls, but wasn’t able to come down for the presentation as he was dehydrated. De Villiers, after doing the bulk of the scoring since coming into bat in the 13th over, kept the wickets and then came into bat again in the Super Over.
RCB, while batting first lost its skipper in the 13th over. De Villiers came and started playing his shots from the word go. After being unbeaten, he came and donned the gloves behind the stumps.
Earlier, RCB dropped Josh Philippe and played an extra bowler so that De Villiers could keep the wickets with the thinking that the side looks more balanced when he does that.
RCB eventually beat Mumbai Indians in the super over, in that too De Villiers had a role to play. After which he wasn’t feeling hydrated enough to come and speak in the post-match presentation.
While speaking on his behalf, captain Kohli said that De Villiers is very passionate to play for this franchise and that shows in his performances. He applauded the 36-year old South African for playing an unbelievable innings to take their score beyond 200.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.