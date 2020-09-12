Few Shoulders Were Sore: Virat Kohli on Training After Long Break

In a video uploaded on RCB’s social media handle, Virat said, “Obviously, the first few days, which is for getting your eye in, getting back into the thick of things, after five months, it’s a bit different to try and get back in the frame of mind which you usually want to be in when you’re competing. It takes a bit of time, so heading into these sessions now where we are batting mostly in the middle with hitting angles in the field and understanding the pace of the wicket.”

“I’m very happy with how the team is shaping up,” he added.