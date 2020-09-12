Few Shoulders Were Sore: Virat Kohli on Training After Long Break
RCB skipper Virat Kohli said he is happy with how the side is shaping up ahead of IPL 2020.
The 13th edition Indian Premier League is set to kick-off in UAE on 19 September. Due to the lockdown imposed after the spread of COVID-19, the T20 extravaganza will be the first time since March that fans will catch the Indian cricketers in action. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who is also hitting the nets after more than five months, said a few shoulders in the team were sore after the initial practice sessions.
In a video uploaded on RCB’s social media handle, Virat said, “Obviously, the first few days, which is for getting your eye in, getting back into the thick of things, after five months, it’s a bit different to try and get back in the frame of mind which you usually want to be in when you’re competing. It takes a bit of time, so heading into these sessions now where we are batting mostly in the middle with hitting angles in the field and understanding the pace of the wicket.”
“I’m very happy with how the team is shaping up,” he added.
“Few shoulders were sore initially because we threw after months and suddenly you realise that a few muscles are asleep, so I think the guys are getting back into the intensity levels that we want. We don’t want to push anyone into a niggle or an injury. We understand it’s been a while away from the game.”Virat Kohli
In the video, the RCB skipper can also be seen hitting some big shots during the practice session. Virat explained that the franchise had not forced the players into a hectic training schedule, but had given them enough time to recover.
"I think we have moved ahead in a balanced manner. We did not want to be doing six sessions in six days, we gave ample off time to the boys which we will continue to do along the course of these next few training sessions also. But yeah, from a fitness point of view, everyone’s looking great. Everyone’s in good shape.
It is a matter of feeling good and I think I have felt good from the first session onwards. Obviously, there are a few things you try and rectify along the way, and once you reach your optimum mindset and you enter the competition, you want to stay in there as much as possible,” said the RCB captain.
RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their campaign opener in Dubai on 21 September. The Bangalore franchise are yet to win an IPL trophy. They reached the finals thrice, but ended up on the losing side on all occasions.
