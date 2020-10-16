Gavaskar, Pietersen Criticise Virat Kohli for Demoting de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's decision to send AB de Villiers in at No 6 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was slammed by former cricketers as the Bengaluru-based franchise lost their IPL 2020 match by eight wickets on Thursday, 15 October.

De Villiers, who batted at No 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders and smashed 73 off 33 in his 100-run stand with Kohli in their last game, was surprisingly demoted while Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube were sent ahead of him.

Both Sundar and Dube did nothing spectacular as RCB managed to get to 171/6 in 20 overs, thanks only to Chris Morris's late-order hitting.