Sunday, 18 Oct: Fifth Time Two T20 Matches Were Tied on Same Day

The humdinger of IPL matches between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) and the one between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, 18 October, was the fifth instance of two T20 matches of a tournament being tied on the same day.

This first happened in 2018 in Sri Lanka, and the latest instance occurred on Sunday, when the two IPL matches, played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, went into Super Over. The second game between KL Rahul-led KXIP and Rohit Sharma's MI required a second Super Over to break the deadlock, after the first Super Over also ended in a tie.