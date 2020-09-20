Twitterati Congratulates CSK on Winning the First Game of IPL 2020
Fans and experts applauded skipper MS Dhoni and his decisions, crucial to winning the first game.
The 13th season of the Indian Premier League finally got underway on Saturday, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the first one. Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 162 runs in the first innings with Saurabh Tiwary scoring 42, followed by Quinton de Kock who scored 33 runs.
However, that wasn’t enough as a 115-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis nailed it for CSK, winning by 5 wickets.
While CSK debutant Sam Curran shined with both bat and ball, Rayudu scored 71 runs in 48 balls, giving a man of the match winning performance.
The Twitterati joined in to congratulate the winning team. While some heaped praise on MS Dhoni for going in with Curran ahead of Dwayne Bravo, few people were still finding it not believable that Rayudu wasn’t part of the 2019 World Cup squad.
A few people tagged it as a whole team effort as in the last six overs of the innings CSK pulled it back nicely by taking six wickets and giving just 41 runs in that period. One of the fans mentioned that this was Dhoni’s 100th win as captain, playing for the CSK.
Here are some of the reactions from fans and cricket experts:
