Twitterati Congratulates CSK on Winning the First Game of IPL 2020

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League finally got underway on Saturday, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the first one. Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 162 runs in the first innings with Saurabh Tiwary scoring 42, followed by Quinton de Kock who scored 33 runs.

However, that wasn’t enough as a 115-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis nailed it for CSK, winning by 5 wickets.

While CSK debutant Sam Curran shined with both bat and ball, Rayudu scored 71 runs in 48 balls, giving a man of the match winning performance.