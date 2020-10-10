Track Wasn’t That Good To Bat on Compared To Previous Games: Smith
Smith said that they let the Delhi Capitals get 10-15 more runs on a wicket that got slowed down in the second half.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that the track slowed down a little bit in the second half and wasn’t as good to bat on compared to previous games they played in Sharjah, after his side’s 46-run loss to the Delhi Capitals on Friday.
“We probably let them off the hook a little bit with the ball there. We probably let them get 10-15 [runs] too many and then we’re just losing wickets again. We had some wickets in the shed and then I got out and we just kept losing wickets in clumps after that.”
RR lost Smith in the 9th over at the score of 56 and they kept losing wickets and lost 6/44 in 41 balls.
Asked about where he thinks that RR is falling short, Smith said that all the different areas and they need to work on plenty of areas if they have to go forward in the tournament.
Our batting hasn’t been good enough. Our top 3-4 going on to make some big scores hasn’t been happening in the last four games, which is disappointing, we need to get better there. Then I think some execution stuff with the ball. It’s not an easy game, but we’re doing some things wrong and it’s hurting us considerably.Steve Smith, Skipper, Rajasthan Royals
However, Smith was pleased with his side’s fielding on Friday. He said that it was good to see his team stepping up in that department with a couple of good catches and run-outs as well, mentioning that they have been poor in the fielding in the last few games.
Smith also applauded his leg-spinning all-rounder Rahul Tewatia saying he is a valuable player for RR. Tewatia bowled brilliantly and took Marcus Stoinis’ wicket in a spell of 1/20. Smith said that he summed up the conditions nicely by bowling wide of the batsman and bowling into the wicket and also with the bat, even though he had too much to do, he hit a few good shots in his innings of 38 runs.
Rajasthan Royals have now lost four games in a row and have slipped to 7th position in the points table. They will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the afternoon game in Dubai.
