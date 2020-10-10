Track Wasn’t That Good To Bat on Compared To Previous Games: Smith

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that the track slowed down a little bit in the second half and wasn’t as good to bat on compared to previous games they played in Sharjah, after his side’s 46-run loss to the Delhi Capitals on Friday.

“We probably let them off the hook a little bit with the ball there. We probably let them get 10-15 [runs] too many and then we’re just losing wickets again. We had some wickets in the shed and then I got out and we just kept losing wickets in clumps after that.”

RR lost Smith in the 9th over at the score of 56 and they kept losing wickets and lost 6/44 in 41 balls.