Gayle Finally Gets a Game as RCB Bat First vs KXIP in Sharjah

Game 31 of the IPL and Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah.

RCB are playing an unchanged side while KL Rahul confirms Chris Gayle is playing in place of spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. M Ashwin and Deepak Hooda also come in while Mandeep is sitting out due to an injury while Prabhsimran is also out.

Chris Gayle is making his season debut today after being left out for the first half of the season after which he was ruled out with a stomach flu for the last two games. Today, however, before the match itself Gayle confirmed to the official broadcaster that he would be playing the match.