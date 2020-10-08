IPL 2020: Warner Wins Toss vs KXIP, Elects to Bat First in Dubai

David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat first against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in Game 22 of the IPL.

Just one change in the SRH line-up with Khaleel Ahmed taking Siddhath Kaul’s spot. No changes in their four overseas slots.

Kings XI Punjab though have made some big changes, finally getting Mujeeb ur Rahman in. Apart from him, Prabsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh are also in the playing XI with Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfraz Khan left out.