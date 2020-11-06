IPL Eliminator: David Warner Elects to Bowl, RCB Make 3 Changes

Sunrisers come into the match on the back of three back-to-back wins while Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats. In fact, the Virat Kohli-led side last tasted a victory, against Kolkata Knight Riders, nearly two weeks ago. However, RCB still managed to enter the playoffs, thanks to their first-half performances and the different permutations and combinations that went their way.

Virat and co will need to try and change the tide as a defeat today will mean they are out of the tournament. Young opener Josh Philippe (78 in 5 matches) is yet to score big after getting starts in the last few matches and RCB may decide to bring back Aaron Finch at the top order to partner Devdutt Padikkal (472 in 14 matches) who has been brilliant so far at the top of the order.

Kohli (460 in 14 matches), whose strike-rate has been under scanner in recent times, will have the responsibility to build the innings with AB de Villiers (398 in 14 matches) in the middle-order.

On the other hand, SRH would be high on confidence after their magnificent 10-wicket over Mumbai Indians in their last game. The Warner-led side, however, were playing a Mumbai side that did not feature their match-winners Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult.

The SRH top-order, comprising Warner (529 in 14 matches) and Wriddhiman Saha (214 in 4 matches), has been the major reason behind their success. Manish Pandey (380 in 14 matches) and Kane Williamson (200 in 10 matches) will have the onus to strengthen the innings in the middle-order while Priyam Garg and all-rounder Jason Holder (31 runs, 10 wickets) should build on the momentum.